//NADO honors Southern Georgia Regional Commission with Impact Award

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Southern Georgia Regional Commission in Lowndes was recently honored with the 2025 Impact Award from the NADO.

Release:

Southern Georgia Regional Commission based in Lowndes County has recently been recognized with a 2025 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) for the:

GIS Response and Assistance to Hurricane Helene

Active Transportation and Bike and Pedestrian Safety Trifolds

A New Headquarters for Second Harvest of South Georgia

Presented annually, the NADO Impact Awards honor regional development organizations and their partners for strengthening communities, building regional resilience, and enhancing local economies through innovative approaches to economic and community development. NADO is a Washington, DC-based membership association of regional development organizations that promotes programs and policies that strengthen local governments, communities, and economies.

This year’s cohort included 90 impactful projects led by 79 organizations across 24 states. These award- winning efforts will be recognized during NADO’s 2025 Annual Training Conference, held this coming

October in Salt Lake City, Utah. All selected projects are featured in an interactive StoryMap that showcases summaries, images, and key partners. The map is available at www.nado.org/2025impactawards/.



“The Impact Awards are an annual reminder of the creativity and commitment that regional development organizations bring to their communities,” said 2024-2025 NADO President Rick Hunsaker, Executive Director of the Region XII Council of Governments in Iowa. “This year’s awardees show how local and

regional partnerships, driven by vision and collaboration, can lead to lasting positive change across our

country.”

“We are incredibly honored to receive three 2025 NADO Impact Awards, a reflection of the dedication,

innovation, and collaborative spirit of our team here at SGRC. Each of these projects represents the core of our mission to serve, support, and strengthen the communities of South Georgia through impactful planning, responsiveness, and strategic partnerships,” said Kimberly Hobbs, Executive Director.

The Impact Awards are presented in memory of Aliceann Wohlbruck, NADO’s first executive director, who

was a lifelong advocate for regional solutions and rural economic development.

For more information, contact Community Engagement Angela Ward by emailing award@sgrc.us

About Your Southern Georgia Regional Commission

Established in 1963, the Southern Georgia Regional Commission (SGRC) is a regional planning and

intergovernmental coordination agency serving 45 municipalities and 18 counties across Southern

Georgia. Our mission is to develop, promote, and deliver services that enhance the quality of life and economic vitality of the region. SGRC provides professional technical assistance to state and federal agencies, collaborates with local businesses and governments to train and recruit a diverse workforce, and offers vital support services for older adults and individuals. Through comprehensive planning and development services, our dedicated team works closely with local governments to foster stronger, more prosperous communities throughout Southern Georgia.

About NADO

The National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) promotes public policies that strengthen

local governments, communities, and economies through the regional strategies, coordination efforts, and program expertise of the nation’s regional development organizations. Learn more about NADO at

www.nado.org.