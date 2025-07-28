//Lowndes EMA to conduct quarterly test of Alert Lowndes system

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County Emergency Management will conduct a quarterly test of the Alert Lowndes system on Tuesday, July 29th.

Lowndes County Emergency Management will conduct a quarterly test of the Alert Lowndes emergency notification system on Tuesday, July 29, at 6:30 p.m. This routine test is designed to confirm current registrations and ensure the system is operating as intended.

Residents who have already signed up for Alert Lowndes can expect to receive a test messagevia phone call, text, or email, depending on the communication preferences they selected during registration.

Alert Lowndes plays a critical role in keeping our community informed during emergencies. Weather-related warnings, such as severe storms or tornadoes, are issued directly from the National Weather Service using location-specific data, meaning residents will only receive alerts if their registered address falls within the impacted area.

“If you or someone you know does not receive the test message, it likely means they are not registered,” said Meghan Barwick, Public Information Officer for Lowndes County. “Now is the perfect time to sign up and make sure you’re covered before the next emergency happens.”

Residents are encouraged to visit www.lowndescounty.com and click on Alert Lowndesto register or update their contact preferences.

Help us spread the word! The more residents registered for Alert Lowndes, the more informed and better prepared our community will be in the event of an emergency.

For more information, contact Lowndes County Emergency Management at 229-671-2790.