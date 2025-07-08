//Augie’s Cafe opens with ribbon-cutting

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Black Chambers hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of Augie’s Cafe.

Release:

The scent of fresh coffee and community spirit filled the air this past Saturday as local leaders, family, and eager residents gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Augie’s Cafe. The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) hosted a vibrant ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially welcome the new chamber member, located at 1811 Jerry Jones Drive.

The event marked a significant moment of growth for the local business scene, spearheaded by husband and wife duo Damon and Ayanna Johnson, the visionary entrepreneurs also behind the popular Fin & Feathers Restaurant in Valdosta.

“It is always an exciting day when we get to celebrate growth, vision, and entrepreneurship in our community,” said DeWayne Johnson, President and CEO of the Southern Georgia Black Chambers, who emceed the ceremony. “It’s more than opening a new location or putting a sign out. It’s about celebrating a dream that’s been realized, jobs being created, and having a place for the community to gather.”

The ceremony was attended by several local dignitaries, including Georgia State Representative Dexter Sharper and Valdosta Assistant City Manager Catherine Ammons, underscoring the community’s support for the new venture.

Augie’s Cafe owner Damon Johnson shared his passion for both his craft and his community. He explained that the new cafe offers a similar menu to his established Fin & Feathers but is designed to provide a different atmosphere. “I know a lot of people want to go to Fin’s, so I made something for the younger people, where you bring your children,” he said. “It’s the same recipes and everything.”

Johnson’s commitment to excellence was clear as he described his investment in the new location. “When I came here, they saw what I did in the first week. All new kitchen equipment. Everything new,” he stated. “Because when people come in and work in an establishment and they see it’s new, they respect it.”

Beyond serving great food, Johnson is focused on cultivating local talent. “If you have kids that want to learn how to cook, chef, learn business management… Now we have baristas. So now we can teach you how to make coffee,” he announced, highlighting his dedication to workforce development.

In a touching moment, Johnson revealed the personal story behind the cafe’s name. “Augie’s comes from my dad. My dad was Augie Johnson. He was a musician,” he shared. The elder Johnson was a member of the band Side Effect and was one of the last to sing for Marilyn Monroe. A biography of his father is available for customers to read in the cafe, connecting the new establishment to a rich family legacy.

As the ribbon was cut, officially marking the opening, the message was clear: Augie’s Cafe is more than just a place to eat; it’s a new hub for community, a training ground for the next generation, and a tribute to family history, now open to serve Valdosta.