//VCS to host “Color Our World: Black & Gold Edition” Summer Reading Kickoff

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools will host “Color Our World: Black & Gold Edition” Summer Reading Kickoff for families and young readers.

Valdosta City Schools invites families and young readers to kick off the summer with color, creativity, and community at the “Color Our World: Black & Gold Edition” Summer Reading Kickoff, taking place on Tuesday, June 4, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the McMullen Southside Library, 527 Griffin Avenue.

This free community event celebrates the power of reading and imagination while promoting literacy through hands-on activities and interactive experiences. Children of all ages will enjoy storytime, arts and crafts, gaming, and light refreshments, with a special appearance from the W.O.W. (Wildcats on Wheels) Bus, a mobile literacy resource designed to bring books and enrichment opportunities directly to Valdosta neighborhoods.

“We are excited to partner with the South Georgia Regional Library, Valdosta State University’s Department of Communication Sciences & Disorders, and the Collaborative Summer Library Program to bring this colorful experience to life,” said Dr. Kendal Crawford, Director of Instructional Technology and Media for Valdosta City Schools. “It’s the perfect way to jumpstart a summer filled with learning and fun.”

Families are encouraged to explore additional summer reading opportunities at participating libraries across the city and to visit www.gocats.org for updates and resources.

Let’s color our world through stories, imagination, and summer fun!