//VCS announces Uniform Drive for students

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces a Uniform Drive seeking gently used or new school uniforms for students.

Help our Wildcats start the year strong by donating gently used or new school uniforms! Donations can be dropped off at the Valdosta Board of Education front desk during regular hours.

Shopping Days (By Appointment Only):

July 16 & 17 | 8 AM – 12 PM

July 23 & 24 | 8 AM – 12 PM

To schedule your shopping appointment, please email us in advance:

astokes@gocats.org -OR- swhite@gocats.org

Let’s make sure every student is ready to succeed this school year!