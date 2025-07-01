//City of Valdosta announces adjusted July 4th Sanitation Schedule

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces an adjusted Sanitation Schedule in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

In observance of Independence Day, the City of Valdosta’s Public Works Department will adjust its sanitation schedule on Thursday, July 4, 2025. On this date, only household garbage in green roll-out cans will be collected. There will be no collection of bulk items or yard trash.

Regular sanitation services will resume on Monday, July 7.

Residents are encouraged to place their garbage cans at the curb the night before their scheduled pickup to ensure timely service. For more information or questions about the adjusted schedule, please contact the Valdosta Public Works Department at 229-259-3590.