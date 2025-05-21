//VCS honors Top Ten seniors at VHS with special breakfast

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools celebrates Valdosta High School’s Top Ten seniors from the Class of 2025 with a special breakfast.

Release:

Celebrating Excellence!

Our Top Ten seniors from the Class of 2025 gathered at VHS with their families for a special breakfast in honor of their outstanding achievements. Each student enjoyed a delicious breakfast buffet, received a personalized sign, and felt the pride of a job well done.

A big thank you to the VHS PTO for organizing this meaningful event!

