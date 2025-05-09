//Rainwater highlighted as a premier destination for business

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Economic Development highlights business destinations including the Rainwater.

With unmatched domestic and global connectivity, world-class venues and hospitality, and a diverse range of experiences statewide, Georgia stands out as a premier destination for hosting meetings and conventions of all sizes. New and unique venues across the state offer planners expanded options that inspire creativity and connection among attendees while advancing the growth of Georgia’s business and convention industry.

Business travel is a key driver of Georgia’s economic growth and workforce, critical to supporting industries such as lodging, food and beverage, retail, and transportation. According to most recent data, 16.4 million domestic visitors traveled to Georgia for business and conventions, driving $4.3 billion in direct spending and contributing to a record-breaking year for the state’s tourism industry in 2023.

“Professional meetings and events mean business in Georgia, delivering benefits that extend far beyond the event itself,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Chief Marketing Officer Mark Jaronski. “This essential segment of travel drives visitor spending, supports thousands of jobs, and creates opportunities for small businesses across the state, further strengthening Georgia’s position as a premier destination for business and leisure.”

Georgia’s meeting spaces continue to evolve to meet the growing demand for flexible, state-of-the-art venues. From vibrant cities to scenic small towns, the state’s expanding portfolio of convention centers, conference resorts, and unique meeting spaces plays a key role in attracting both large-scale events and smaller corporate gatherings.

“Georgia’s group business sector is reaching new heights thanks to the incredible developments and collective efforts of our state tourism industry,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Statewide Tourism Director Jay Markwalter. “Meetings and conventions fuel Georgia’s economic engine by attracting visitors who stay in our hotels, dine at our restaurants, shop at local businesses, and spread the word about all Georgia has to offer.”

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the newly expanded Savannah Convention Center has not only doubled in size but also in capacity with enhanced capabilities to host a wider variety of events and larger groups. The center features 200,000 square feet of exhibit hall space, a new 40,000-square-foot ballroom to complement the existing 25,000-square-foot ballroom, a new 900-space parking garage, and more. The development of a new 400-room Signia by Hilton Savannah headquarter hotel next to the convention center is also in the pipeline. While in town, visitors can explore unique attractions like Plant Riverside District, historic sites such as the iconic Forsyth Park, and some of the best food in the South from restaurants like The Grey and The Olde Pink House.

At the Rainwater Conference Center in Valdosta, attendees experience a versatile space with more than 47,000 square feet of meeting areas, including a 4,000-square-foot conference hall and spacious exhibit hall. A recent $1 million renovation featuring modernized furniture and décor, upgraded amenities, and locally inspired artwork has contributed to a significant increase in bookings for the center, solidifying its position as a top event space in the region. The Rainwater is conveniently located near some of Valdosta’s most popular attractions, like Wild Adventures Theme Park, the historic Crescent at Valdosta Garden Center, and the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, offering meeting-goers the opportunity to explore the city’s culture and charm.

Originally built for the 1996 Olympic Rowing and Canoe/Kayak competitions, The Boathouse at Lake Lanier Olympic Park in Gainesville now offers 18,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, including a grand ballroom, boardrooms, a covered terrace, and a veranda overlooking the scenic shores of Georgia’s largest lake. Groups can still row or paddle these Olympic waters on one of the world’s premier courses. Off the water, Gainesville offers unique dining experiences like Decoy, the city’s first “eatertainment” venue, and opportunities to connect with nature at Linwood Nature Preserve, an Audubon Wildlife Sanctuary home to more than 40 species of birds.

Convene above the clouds at Cloudland at McLemore Resort in Rising Fawn. Perched atop Lookout Mountain, Cloudland offers 20,000 square feet of event space, including two grand ballrooms, breakout rooms, and outdoor areas with panoramic views. The 245-room resort is complete with acclaimed golf courses, a year-round infinity pool, a full-service spa, and elevated dining options. This summer, its golf offerings expand with the opening of The Keep, a new 18-hole cliffside course joining the award-winning 18-hole Highlands Course. Nearby, outdoor adventures await, from hang gliding at Lookout Mountain Flight Park to waterfall hikes and caving at Cloudland Canyon State Park.

In the heart of Atlanta, the Georgia World Congress Center’s (GWCC) Championship Campus is the largest combined convention, sports, and entertainment destination in the U.S. Encompassing the GWCC, Centennial Olympic Park, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Signia by Hilton Atlanta, the campus drew more than 3.3 million visitors and hosted 164 events in fiscal year 2024, according to the GWCC’s latest annual report. Boasting 1.5 million square feet of exhibit space, the GWCC is the fourth-largest convention center in the nation. The newest addition to the campus and a destination in itself, the 976-key Signia by Hilton Atlanta offers more than 100,000 square feet of meeting space, including the largest hotel ballroom in Georgia. Just steps away, Mercedes-Benz Stadium – a host venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup – and Centennial Olympic Park – recently refreshed with a $2.5 million renovation that modernized the iconic Fountain of Rings and introduced a new Visitor Information Center – round out the dynamic experience.

The sky is the limit for events at the newly renovated Delta Flight Museum, where the history and future of aviation blend with 68,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Housed in historic hangars originally constructed in the 1940s, the museum’s immersive exhibits bring to life Delta Air Lines’ 100-year legacy and growth from a small crop-dusting operation to a global airline. Conveniently located near the world’s busiest airport in Atlanta, the Delta Flight Museum serves as a distinctive backdrop, sparking innovation and inspiring all who gather here.

Duluth’s Gas South District is a 118-acre multipurpose campus comprising the Gas South Convention Center, Westin Atlanta Gwinnett, Gas South Theater, and Gas South Arena. The newly expanded convention center features a 90,000-square-foot exhibit hall, a 21,600-square-foot ballroom, 23 meeting rooms, a food hall, and exclusive catering by the award-winning Proof of the Pudding. Just steps away, the new 348-room Westin Atlanta Gwinnett offers 17,000 square feet of conference space, 13 meeting rooms, a rooftop bar, and greenspace connecting directly to the convention center. Beyond the campus, Duluth serves up award-winning culinary options – including two Michelin-recognized restaurants, Masterpiece and Snackboxe Bistro – along with shopping, a vibrant arts and culture scene, and outdoor recreation.

For more information about meetings and conventions in Georgia, visit exploregeorgia.org/meetings.