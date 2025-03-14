//VLCDA announces finalist for President & Chief Executive Officer position

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority announces the finalist for the President & Chief Executive Officer position.



Kathryn Y. Ogletree (Niki) has been named the sole finalist for the President & Chief Executive Officer

position with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority (VLCDA), the organization responsible for driving economic development and business growth in the Valdosta-Lowndes County region. The announcement was made this week by Brad Folsom, Chair of the VLCDA Board.

Ogletree, who has been serving as Interim Executive Director for the Development Authority, brings extensive experience in economic development, strategic planning, and stakeholder engagement. She has been instrumental in fostering regional partnerships, attracting new industries, and strengthening the business ecosystem in Valdosta-Lowndes County.

“Niki has demonstrated outstanding leadership and a deep commitment to economic growth in our region,” said Folsom. “Her ability to build strong relationships, execute strategic initiatives, and advocate for business expansion makes her the ideal candidate to lead VLCDA into its next phase of success.”

Prior to her current role, Ogletree served as executive director for institutional effectiveness at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, where she worked closely with industries to develop workforce training programs and ensure alignment between education and employer needs. She has also held leadership roles in higher education administration and strategic planning, bringing a data-driven approach to economic development efforts.

A Valdosta native, Ogletree holds a Master of Science in Adult and Continuing Education with a concentration in Psychology from the University of West Alabama and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Valdosta State University. She has been actively involved in community leadership, serving on boards for Easterseals, Greater Valdosta United Way, One Valdosta-Lowndes, and the College and Career Academy Steering Committee.

“I am honored to be considered for this opportunity to lead the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority and continue building on the organization’s success,” said Ogletree. “Economic development is about creating opportunities for businesses and residents alike, and I look forward to working with stakeholders across the region to drive investment, job creation, and community growth.”

Ogletree and her husband Lee, Senior Department Chair of English at Georgia Military College, have a

son, Owen, who is an eighth grader at Valdosta Middle School STEM Academy Georgia law requires that Ogletree’s resume and application be available for public review for 14 days before the board can vote on her appointment as President and CEO. If approved, she is expected to officially begin her tenure on April 1, 2025.

The Chason Group, an executive search firm specializing in economic development organizations, chambers of commerce, foundations, and other nonprofit groups, assisted the authority with the process.