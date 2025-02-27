//Two individuals arrested in Remerton death investigation

Share with friends

REMERTON – Two individuals from Lowndes County have been arrested and charged in the death investigation of Brianna Long.

Release:

UPDATE:

The GBI has charged Tsion Clayton, age 23, of Lowndes County, GA, and Kimone Green, age 21, of Lowndes County, GA, with one count of Malice Murder in connection to the death of Brianna Long on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The Remerton Police Department originally requested the GBI on October 29, 2023, at about 2:40 a.m., to investigate the death of Brianna Long and the aggravated assault on another employee at The Pier Bar where the two were working that night when they were both shot. Long died as a result of her injuries. The man later recovered from his injuries. The Valdosta Police Department Crime Scene Unit processed the scene that morning at the request of the Remerton Police Department.

The GBI and the Remerton Police Department have been continuously working to solve this case and eventually identified and charged Clayton and Green for the death of Brianna Long.

Both men are in custody for separate, unrelated cases. One is currently in custody in Georgia, and the other is in custody in Florida.

Agents believe the men were in Remerton, Georgia on October 29, 2023, looking for another person related to an ongoing gang dispute. Additional charges are expected in this case as it moves forward.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once complete, the case file will be given to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.



UPDATE – January 30, 2024:

$25,000 REWARD FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO ARREST AND CONVICTION

We need your help. Brianna Long was shot and killed 3 months ago. Anyone with information about her homicide should contact the GBI at 229-225-4090.

There is currently a $25,000 reward being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her death.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

UPDATE – November 17, 2023:

The GBI needs your help with identifying three unknown men.

On Sunday, October 29, 2023, Brianna Long was shot and killed while working at The Pier, a bar in Remerton, GA.

These men were last seen in the Baytree Place shopping plaza in Remerton, GA on Sunday, October 29, 2023, and are wanted for questioning in connection with this homicide investigation.

If you have any information, please contact the GBI Investigative Field Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090.

Link to video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPTjALwQXfg

ORIGINAL RELEASE – October 30, 2023:

The GBI is investigating a death that happened at The Pier Bar in Remerton, GA. On Sunday, October 29, 2023, at about 2:40 a.m., the Remerton Police Department requested the GBI to investigate. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Brianna Long.

Long was a bartender at The Pier. She and other employees were closing the bar down after it had closed to patrons about 2:00 a.m. At about 2:30 a.m, there was a shooting outside the bar and Long was hit as she was finishing her work with another co-worker. Long was taken to South Georgia Medical Center where she later died.

A GBI Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.

The early investigation indicates that the shooting stemmed from some type of altercation that happened outside The Pier. Many patrons were outside during the shooting and multiple vehicles were shot.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or the Remerton Police Department at 229-247-2320. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.