//City of Valdosta announces holiday closures, adjusted Sanitation Schedule

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces holiday closures and adjusted Sanitation Schedule for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The City of Valdosta will be closed on Tuesday, December 24, and Wednesday, December 25, in observance of the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day holidays. City offices will also be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, for New Year’s Day.

Emergency services, including police, fire, and 911 dispatch, will remain fully operational to ensure the safety and well-being of the community during the holidays.

Sanitation services will operate on an adjusted schedule during these holiday weeks. Residents should note the following changes:

Monday and Tuesday routes: No changes; pickup will occur as usual.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday routes: Pickup will be delayed by one day.

The City encourages residents to place their sanitation bins at the curb the night before their adjusted collection day to ensure timely service.

For additional information about sanitation schedules or other city services, please contact the Public Works at 229-259-3590.

The City of Valdosta wishes everyone a safe and joyful holiday season!