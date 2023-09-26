//Wild Adventures unveils Christmas Wild & Bright holiday event

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures unveils the upcoming Christmas Wild & Bright holiday event that will transport guests to a winter wonderland.

Release:

Wild Adventures Theme Park, Georgia’s premiere destination for family-friendly fun, proudly unveils its latest holiday event: Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright. This significant transformation of its annual Christmas celebration will transport guests to a winter wonderland of over two million lights and will offer a series of never before seen curated experiences and entertainment. Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright will illuminate the park starting on Nov. 18, with tickets available now for purchase at WildAdventures.com.

“Our new holiday attraction is another step forward in our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for our guests,” said Wild Adventures General Manager and Vice President John Vigue. “Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright will not only be the largest Christmas celebration in the region, but it will also shine as a beacon, drawing visitors from far and wide to our wonderful community, as we continue to bring tourism to the area.”

Key features of Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright will include:

Holly Jolly Junction: Guests have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the beloved animated TV classic, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and join his friends, at the theme park's club house. Guests can take part in delightful character experiences and reindeer games to kick-off their evening

Wonder Walk: Take a stroll through the immersive Wonder Walk – an enchanting forest adorned with twinkling lights and holiday cheer

Gingerbread Village: Venture into the delightful Gingerbread Village, where guests can roast s'mores by an open fire and indulge in sweet treats next to a life-sized gingerbread man

Carol of the Animals Lake Show: The star of the evening and the centerpiece of Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright, Carol of the Animals Lake Show, is a breathtaking light show at the park's center, featuring seven towering, animated Christmas trees and jolly music for all to see

Santa's Outpost: Capture the moment with Santa Claus and savor complimentary cups of hot chocolate. For an even more special experience, enjoy Brunch with Santa on select dates throughout Nov. and Dec. Guests are welcome to play in Santa's Outpost's lively Foam Snowstorm Party or listen to captivating stories from Mrs. Claus herself

Tunnel of Stars: Explore the picture-perfect Tunnel of Stars illuminating the theme park

Candy Cane Express: Embark on a delightful journey through Candy Cane Town aboard the Candy Cane Express

Live Music Nativity Performance: Experience the heartwarming story of Christmas through a live musical Nativity performance

Wild Adventures Christmas kicks off on Nov. 18, and continues select days through Dec. 31. The best way to visit the special holiday attraction is with a 2024 Wild Adventures Theme Park season pass, allowing guests to experience this year’s Christmas celebration and then return in 2024 to witness the exciting additions coming to the theme park in 2024. Tickets and season passes are available for purchase at WildAdventures.com.

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 35 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance. In July, Wild Adventures was ranked as “The #1 Theme Park in Georgia” by TripAdvisor. Read more here.