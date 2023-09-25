//VSU will screen documentary film “The Reformation Project”

Share with friends

Valdosta – Valdosta State University announces the screening of the documentary film The Reformation Project.

The Reformation Project – A documentary addressing criminal justice equity issues and solutions

Georgia Power Company, One Sumter Economic Development Foundation and the Greater Valdosta United Way, announce the second Valdosta screening of The Reformation Project on Sept. 27th, 2023, from 6-8 PM at Valdosta State University Center, in the Magnolia Room. The event is being hosted by Dr. Bobbie Ticknor, a professor with VSU’s criminal justice program. Introductory remarks will be given by Joe Brownlee of Georgia Power, with a panel discussion following the film by Attorney Sam Dennis, formerly incarcerated, Tony Tong, and the film’s producers, Steven Heddon and Angela Ward. Dr. Ticknor will moderate the discussion.

This documentary was produced by Steven Heddon and Angela Ward, of Fusion Creative Marketing and The Game Changers, respectively. The Reformation Project shines a light and seeks solutions on social justice issues within the Criminal Justice system, which historically has disproportionately impacted minority communities. This film will include the history and the hardships experienced by those incarcerated, their families, and their steps back into society. As well as the effect of closing state psychiatric hospitals in Georgia, which led to the increased incarceration of people with mental illness. The documentary will feature the thoughts and opinions of law enforcement, mental health professionals the courts, corrections, and those previously incarcerated.

In addition, The Reformation Project will be shown online as part of CrimCon23, on Oct 20th. Dr. Ticknor is the President of the Criminology Consortium, an international audience that hosts an annual online conference for researchers and practitioners to discuss their efforts in the criminal justice system.

According to Michael Smith, CEO of The Greater Valdosta United Way, “The work on The Reformation Project was a collaborative effort and an honest assessment with experts from different industry sectors and those with life experiences affected by the Criminal Justice System. Empathy, accountability, and opportunities are key for our youth to succeed.”

The premiere in Valdosta is open to the public. The film run time is one hour.

Link to Film Trailer

https://www.dropbox.com/s/bf5y6ejaajsvsdg/reformation%20Project%20Trailer.mp4?dl=0