//Lowndes EMA Hurricane Idalia Updates

LOWNDES CO. – The latest updates regarding the aftermath and recovery of Hurricane Idalia from Lowndes County Emergency Management.

Hurricane Idalia Release #07-9/02/2023-3pm

Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County has experienced significant damage from Hurricane Idalia, and relief and recovery efforts have begun. On behalf of Lowndes County Emergency Management Director Ashley Tye, here are the latest updates regarding Hurricane Idalia.

FEMA

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has made the required request to President Biden with regards to Lowndes County being declared a major disaster. “All emergency and major disaster declarations are made solely at the discretion of the President of the United States.”-www.fema.gov.

Lowndes County Emergency Management has not been provided a timeframe during which the President will make a decision.

If Lowndes County (Valdosta, Hahira, Lake Park, Remerton and Dasher) is declared, an online portal and a Disaster Recovery Center will be set up for citizens to apply for assistance.

As of now, there is no need to report individual damage to Emergency Management. Damage assessment teams have spent the past three days cataloging damage reports to compile the information needed by both the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

As soon as Lowndes County Emergency Management is notified of the President’s decision, a community-wide announcement will be made.

SAFETY

Most fatalities and injuries happen after severe weather events. We encourage all citizens to practice chainsaw safety. When operating a chainsaw, it is important to wear proper protective clothing and glasses, choose the proper size of chainsaw to match the job, operate, adjust, and maintain the saw according to the manufacturer’s instructions, and check around the tree or pole for hazards, such as nails, power lines, or cables, before cutting. Be aware that trees may continue to fall over the next several days.

Roads, streets, and bridges across the community have been damaged. DO NOT DRIVE AROUND OR MOVE BARRICADES.

POWER

Power company personnel continue to work around the clock to restore power. As of now, approximately 35-40% of customers in Lowndes County are without power. Citizens are encouraged, for safety reasons, to refrain from attempting to address utility lines themselves. Downed lines are very dangerous and should be considered live until addressed by power personnel.

Citizens should exercise caution as generator use continues. Generators should be housed in a well-ventilated area, not an enclosed area such as a garage. Also, please make sure power cords are not left in standing water. Follow manufacturer suggestions for operating generators. If using a generator, make sure your main breaker is turned off. If someone has not turned the main breaker of the home or business off so that the location is isolated from the grid, the generator could send power beyond the location and injure or kill the utility worker trying to restore power.

If you are using a major appliance such as an oven and your power goes out. Make sure you turn the appliance off so that it does not come back on automatically when power is restored.

DEBRIS REMOVAL

For the residents in the unincorporated area of Lowndes County, debris removal contracts have been activated. Residents should move debris to the right-of-way. The right-of-way will be cleared as quickly as possible. Do not place household garbage with yard debris. If you live within city limits, please contact your city for instructions on debris removal. City of Valdosta residents should make sure yard debris is cut down to four-foot sections so that the city’s equipment can pick it up.

Tree and debris removal contractors are telling residents that FEMA is required to remove their yard debris. FEMA does not provide direct services to include debris removal. Yard debris will be removed by local government services regardless of whether Lowndes County is declared a major disaster area.

DAMAGE AND REPAIRS

If your home or business needs repair, please make sure that anyone working on your property is a licensed contractor. Licensed contractors should be able to provide a copy of their occupational tax certificate (business license), proof of insurance, and a contract that outlines the work to be done, cost, and a time by which the work will be completed. A reputable contractor should not ask for payment upfront. There is no indication that there is going to be any financial or FEMA assistance at this time. Citizens with damage should contact their insurance agent for directions on obtaining estimates. Renters should contact their landlords. Anyone without insurance is private pay. Criminal Investigation teams from Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire, John King’s office, are in Lowndes County investigating reports related to price gouging and/or construction fraud. For more information, visit: https://oci.georgia.gov/press-releases/2023-09-01/insurance-commissioner-king-deploys-staff-valdosta-response-hurricane?fbclid=IwAR0WU4xOtp6zi6OR8UpAVCF343A4OaAMSDcgmHj-5_MbvLiPbFMd-zi-F64

Crisis Cleanup has activated a private property, property debris cleanup, and home repair hotline for residents who need assistance cleaning debris from private property. The hotline number is 1.800.451.1954.

VOLUNTEER

If you are interested in volunteering with Hurricane Idalia relief efforts in Lowndes County, please call the Lowndes County Emergency Operations Center at 229-671-2490 during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and register.