//Azalea Academy preparing students for success

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Azalea Academy will be opening in early 2023 with the goal to develop happy, compassionate, and goal oriented students.

Release:

Azalea Academy is a locally owned and operated premier early learning center that will be opening in early 2023. The director Heather Pettigrew was born and raised in Lowndes County. She graduated from Valdosta State University with a Bachelor’s in Early Childhood (PK-5) and received a Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction (PK-12) from Thomas University. Heather has worked for Lowndes County Schools for 13 years, and for the last 5 years, she has worked as an Intervention Specialist, integrating numerous research based methods to remediate specific areas of struggle in Reading and Mathematics.

Azalea Academy’s program will focus on quality care, rigorous curriculum, inquiry based learning, and an emphasis on technology integration. Children learn the most when they are having fun and make real world connections through intentional play and hands-on activities. This combination will ensure students are socially and emotionally prepared to excel socially and academically.

From language and literacy development to social skills and creative expression, the children at Azalea Academy will constantly be exposed to new activities and environments in which to thrive. Azalea Academy will build on the strengths and interests of each child to help build a solid and well rounded foundation. Our goal is to develop happy, compassionate, and goal oriented students who will impact our community in a positive way!

Azalea Academy is open Monday- Friday 6:30 am-6:00 pm at 3460 Jimmy Rodgers Way in Valdosta, Georgia.

For more information on Azalea Academy:

Website: https://www.azaleaacademyvaldosta.com/

Email: hpettigrew@azaleaacademyvaldosta.com

Phone Number: (229)252-8232.