//Copeland Academy opens business school

VALDOSTA – The only Georgia Real Estate Commission approved schools in Valdosta announces the launch of Copeland Academy business school.

Broker and Real Estate visionary Victoria Copeland announces the launch of Copeland Academy. Copeland Academy is a business school that will offer online and in-person courses. Copeland is one of the few Georgia Real Estate Commission-approved schools in South Georgia and the only in Valdosta, Georgia.

Copeland has been licensed for over 15 years and has been a mentor to many. Copeland is passionate about educating others in the realty field and providing guidance to those contemplating the career path.

“I believe that the academy is the next step in exploring ways to navigate the career path of realty and beyond. This online educational platform will expand beyond Valdosta and Georgia overall,” Copeland stated.

Copeland Academy will offer pre- and post-licensing courses, as well as continuing education credits required by the state of Georgia for active real estate agents and brokers.

Other courses will include but not be limited to, home inspection courses, personal development courses, investment courses, and first-time homebuyer’s courses, and anything relative to the real estate career path. For more information contact contact@copelandacademy.com, 229-316-8300.