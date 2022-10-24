//VCS selling surplus commercial kitchen equipment

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The VCS School Nutrition Program will be selling surplus commercial kitchen equipment by sealed bids.

Release:

The Valdosta City Schools (VCS) School Nutrition Program will be accepting sealed bids for the sale of surplus commercial kitchen equipment. Viewing and inspection of the equipment and sealed bids will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the old Valdosta High School cafeteria located at 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard in Valdosta. Bids will be opened in the office of the School Nutrition Department located at the Central Office of Valdosta City Schools on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

The Valdosta City Schools (VCS) School Nutrition Program will be accepting sealed bids for the sale of surplus commercial kitchen equipment on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the old Valdosta High School cafeteria.

The Valdosta City Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Sale of surplus equipment as is. There are no warranties, implied or otherwise, as to the condition of said equipment. Only cash or money orders will be accepted. A bid spreadsheet and sealed envelope will be provided on site the day of the sale. All equipment will carry a minimum bid price listed on the bid form.

The following items are for sale:

Tables

Chairs

Combi-ovens

Reach-in coolers

Reach-in warmers

Walk-in freezer

Walk-in cooler

Three and four compartment sinks

Storage racks

Serving lines and more

The successful bidder will be notified and payment must be made along with the removal of the equipment from the school site no later than Friday, November 4, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. No equipment will be held beyond this date. Appointments for pickup must be scheduled. The successful bidder is responsible for removal of equipment and must also provide their own tools/equipment for removal as well as man power.

Valdosta City Schools nor the VCS School Nutrition Department will be held liable for injury that may occur during the removal of equipment.

Bids must be sealed and returned on site the day of the sale. No bids will be accepted past Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. For more information, please contact the VCS School Nutrition Department at (229) 333-8509.