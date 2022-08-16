//VHS athletics transition to digital ticketing

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – All Valdosta High School Athletics programs will be transitioning to digital tickets during the 2022-23 sports year.

All Valdosta High School Athletics Programs will transition to digital ticketing during the 2022-23 sports year. Tickets for Friday’s Valdosta Wildcats matchup against North Miami Pioneers are on GoFan now!

New this year, VHS is pleased to announce that we will be using GoFan mobile ticketing for general admission into all athletic events. Fans can purchase tickets online through the Valdosta High GoFan page, the GoFan mobile app for iPhones or by presenting a card or mobile payment option at the ticket gate. All major credit cards are accepted, along with Apple Pay as well as Google Pay.

Fans are encouraged to buy their general admission tickets online prior to reaching the facility. For your convenience, signage will be set up at each venue to help fans navigate an online or regular ticket purchase quickly and easily.

We will offer reserved seat ticket sales for 2022 VHS Wildcat Football home games at the Wildcat Ticket Office located at 1204 Williams Street. At the ticket office cash, checks and cards will be accepted and tickets will be $12 each.

Ticket office hours are as follows: Monday and Wednesday 8:00 am until 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Tuesday and Thursday from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Friday from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm.

“We look forward to making this transition towards digital ticketing for Valdosta High School athletics,” said Coach Reginald Mitchell, VCS athletics director. “This new process will allow us to operate a more efficient and professional ticket gate while creating a safer and enhanced fan experience. Buying tickets online allows fans to access and share tickets easily by email or text without standing in line,” Mitchell concluded.

“We are pleased to announce extended ticket office hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays to accommodate our working Wildcat varsity football fans who wish to purchase reserved seats ahead of the Friday night game,” said Dr. William “Todd” Cason, superintendent for Valdosta City Schools.

All high school level athletic ticketing will utilize the GoFan platform during the 2022-23 season. Fans can download the GoFan app or visit gofan.co (not com) and search “Valdosta High School” to purchase general admission tickets ahead of any high school level sporting event. This link, https://gofan.co/app/school/GA7328, is the direct link for all VHS athletic ticketing.