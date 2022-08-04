//Lowndes County Fire Rescue conducts hazardous materials drill and testing

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Fire Rescue participated in a hazardous materials drill conducted by the department’s training division.

Release:

Lowndes County, Georgia: On August 1st, recruits and personnel with Lowndes County Fire Rescue participated in a hazardous materials drill conducted by the department’s training division. This drill, conducted as a refresher for current fire department personnel, was a testing and training opportunity for the current recruit class.

Fire crews were dispatched to a simulated release of unknown chemicals requiring them to investigate the substance and its potential dangers. Once the material was identified, personnel formulated a plan, based on training and best practices, to contain the material to protect the environment and nearby citizens from potential contamination.

Deputy Chief of Training Billy Young states, “Hazardous materials are an additional aspect of the potential dangers Lowndes County Fire Rescue is prepared to manage along with fire and medical responses. Our goal is to provide a well-rounded all-hazards response capability in our dedication to providing the best service possible to all who reside in and visit our county.”

Hazardous materials training is a component of the requirements for recruits to attain their State of Georgia Firefighter certification. The current recruit class completed their skills testing portion for Hazardous Materials Awareness and Operations on August 3rd with 100% successfully passing the testing requirements.

For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue, visit; www.lowndescounty.com.