//Animal Control officers become nationally certified

LOWNDES CO. – Five Lowndes County Animal Control officers have completed the courses necessary to become nationally certified through NACA.

All five Lowndes County Animal Control officers are now officially nationally certified through the National Animal Care & Control Association (NACA). Each officer has completed two courses including Animal Control Officer 1 and Animal Control Officer 2 to receive their national certifications. Topics covered in the courses included; basic investigations, professionalism and ethics, breed identification and behavior, dangerous dogs, animal fighting, de-escalation, and much more.

“We are extremely proud of our Animal Control officers for receiving this national certification through the National Animal Care & Control Association,” said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Manager. “They work tirelessly to rescue helpless animals from situations of abuse, starvation, injury, and disease.

“Professional certifications not only help individuals demonstrate their competency and show their commitment to the profession, but it also provides the public with a level of confidence in Lowndes County Animal Services. These officers are devoted and compassionate people risking their lives to ensure the safety and care of wild animals, pets, and people.”

National Animal Care & Control Association training programs deliver a higher standard in Animal Care and Cruelty Investigation Training.

For more information on Lowndes County Animal Services, visit, www.lowndescounty.com. For more information on the National Animal Care & Control Association, visit, www.nacanet.org.