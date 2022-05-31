//Arrest made in attempted Valdosta Citgo burglary

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 21-year-old Valdosta resident has been charged in an attempted burglary of a Bemiss Rd. Citgo location.

Release:

Arrested: McDonald, Jeremiah A, African American male, age 21, resident of Valdosta

On May 29, 2022, at approximately 5:21 am., Officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to 2228 Bemiss Road (Citgo) in reference to an alarm. Upon their arrival, officers observed a window had been broken out of the business. A Valdosta Police Department K9 Unit responded to the area to search for the offender, later identified as Jeremiah McDonald. Once the K9 Unit located McDonald, he ran from officers. After a brief foot pursuit McDonald was detained without incident. Officers reviewed surveillance video from the store and identified McDonald as the offender in this case.

Once officers completed their investigation, McDonald was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he was charged with:

Criminal Damage to Property (felony);

Criminal Attempt to Commit Burglary (felony); and

Obstruction of an Officer (misdemeanor).

“These officers did a great job working together to locate and arrest this offender before he could escape justice.” said Captain Scottie Johns