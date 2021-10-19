//SJCS receives iPad donation through Governmental Program

Share with friends











Photo: Pictured left to right: Chief Master Sergeant Mauro Ordinario. Technical Sergeant Timothy Turner, SJCS Principal Vito Pellitteri and SJCS Office Director Christine Johnson

Release:

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) recently received more technology for in-class learning through the United States General Services Administration’s Computer for Learning Program (CFL). Moody Air Force Base members Chief Master Sergeant Mauro Ordinario and Technical Sergeant Timothy Turner helped the school complete the process to receive 32 iPads through the program which helps make modern computer technology an integral part of every classroom.

“We are thankful for this generous program which allows us to continue providing innovative learning and current technology to all of our students,” said SJCS Principal Vito Pellitteri. “In addition to our two computer labs and Chromebooks in the classrooms, these tablets will be another tool our teachers can use to help students achieve their academic goals.”

The Computers for Learning Program and its Executive Order of “Educational Technology: Ensuring Opportunity for All Children in the Next Century” provides computers and related peripheral equipment to schools and nonprofit organizations that they have in excess. For more information on this program and how to qualify, schools can visit https://www.computersforlearning.gov/.

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cross country and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.