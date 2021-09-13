//Valdosta Mall’s Latest Addition, The Copper Closet

Share with friends











Valdosta, GA – Valdosta Mall is excited to announce the latest addition to the mall’s retail mix with the Grand Opening of The Copper Closet Boutique Saturday, September 18. The store will be celebrating by giving away goodie bags with gift certificates ranging from $15-$50 to the first twenty customers in line!

The Copper Closet is a franchise with the Valdosta Mall location being the 21st to open. The retailer is known for being an affordable women’s boutique with classic styles and the latest trends for less than $45, everyday! Owners, Tiame and Allen Weldon are Valdosta natives who currently own AB Motor Sports in Valdosta and share two children together.

For more info on Valdosta Mall, please like and follow our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/ValdostaMall or visit our website https://www.shopvaldostamall.com/

About Valdosta Mall

Valdosta Mall is located at 1700 Norman Drive Valdosta, GA 31601. Valdosta Mall is a 560,000 square foot regional retail destination. The only enclosed regional shopping within a 75mi radius; conveniently located off Interstate 75, just north of the Florida line. Belk, Bed, Bath & Beyond, JCPenney, Ross, plus over sixty retailers and restaurants make Valdosta Mall a popular destination. Valdosta Mall is managed and leased by Spinoso Real Estate Group. Shopping hours are Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m. Holiday hours may vary.

About Spinoso Real Estate Group Spinoso Real Estate Group is a national real estate firm, specializing in enclosed shopping malls and large-scale retail properties. With a proven track record of 53 properties and 42.3 million square feet of enclosed-mall transformation, the firm offers a range of services including leasing, property management, repositioning, development, stabilization, and re-development. For more information, visit www.spinosoreg.com .