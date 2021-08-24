//Berrien County Schools will temporarily close due to COVID

Share with friends











Robin Marcrum, Superintendent of Berrien County Schools, posted a statement regarding the temporary closings of schools due to COVID-19 related circumstances.

Berrien schools will move to all virtual learning for PreK-12 students from August 26 to September 3, 2021. During this time, students will use provided Chromebooks to complete classwork. District and school offices will remain open during this time and can be reached for any questions or concerns.

Students will return to in-school instruction on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

