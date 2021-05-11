//LHS 2021 STAR student and teacher named

Share with friends











Photo: Bryson Bennett and Principal LeAnne McCall. Not pictured: Daniel Drummond – He has moved to Winder, GA

Release:

LHS – STAR Student and STAR Teacher Named

Lowndes High School is pleased to announce that Bryson Bennett has been named the 2021 STAR Student. The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program honors Georgia’s highest achieving high school seniors and the teachers who have been most instrumental in their academic development. To obtain the 2021 STAR nomination, graduating high school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average. Bryson qualified with a score of 1500 on a single test date.

Bryson chose Mr. Daniel Drummond as his STAR Teacher. When asked about his choice, Bryson stated, “I chose Mr. Drummond as STAR Teacher because he embodies what it means to be a good teacher. Mr. Drummond invested in us as students. He worked just as hard as we did to make sure we could all succeed. Mr. Drummond gave us the freedom to be creative and do things our own way. He was also innovative and used out-of-the-box examples and demonstrations to make learning easier. Mr. Drummond created a positive learning environment, where despite students’ differences; we all worked together for the betterment of each other.”

Mr. Drummond had this to say about Bryson, “Bryson is one of the smartest and most inquisitive students I have ever taught. There are tons of brilliant students, but what sets him apart is the genuine curiosity he shows for learning new concepts. He never stopped at the minimum expected, but instead, Bryson routinely tried to expand and incorporate other knowledge into current lessons and assignments. He showed his character and work ethic when he continued to work just as hard after the COVID shut down last year. Not only did I teach Bryson, but I also saw him learn and grow through Mu Alpha Theta and the math team. Both in the classroom and out, Bryson was always willing to help out anyone that needed it. Bryson’s hard work is, and will continue to pay off.”

Bryson has been very active at Lowndes High School over the past four years. He is a member of the Lowndes High Georgia Bridgeman, the Math Team and the Mu Alpha Theta Math Club, the Science Olympiad/Club, and the Beta Club. Bryson was also an AP Scholar and a National Merit Commended Scholar.

Bryson plans to major in Computer Systems Engineering at the University of Georgia. He will pursue a career in software engineering.