On Tuesday evening, April 27, 2021, the Valdosta Board of Education voted 5-3 to not renew Rush Propst’s coaching contract for the 2021-2022 school year.

It was noted during the live streamed meeting that the move was recommended by the Valdosta City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Todd Cason.

The meeting video can be seen below. The discussion and vote regarding the non-renewal starts at the 1:59 mark.