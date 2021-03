Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga.— The Chick-Fil-A, at 1100 N. Saint Augustine Road, announces their temporary closure for remodel. The first day of the closure will be March 25, 2021. As of the time of this article, there’s no word on when they plan to reopen, but Chick-Fil-A assures its customers that they’ll share updates as the project progresses.