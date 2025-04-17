//Wild Adventures looking to hire 300 for 2025 season

Share with friends

Valdosta, Ga- Wild Adventures will host two job fairs over the next ten days, as they look to hire at least 300 employees for the 2025 season.

From Wild Adventures:

Wild Adventures Theme Park is hiring 300 new team members for the summer season and is looking for enthusiastic individuals who enjoy working with others and want to be part of a team that creates unforgettable guest experiences. Two upcoming hiring events in April will give interested applicants a chance to learn more and apply in person.

From students looking for their first job to retirees interested in part-time work to adults exploring new opportunities, Wild Adventures offers a place to learn new skills, meet new people, and make a difference in the lives of guests every day.

“A job at Wild Adventures is more than just a paycheck—it’s a place to have fun, connect with others, and learn skills that will serve you in any career,” said Susan Pinkerton, director of administration. “Team members develop leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills that they carry with them far beyond their experience at the park.”

Wild Adventures team members also enjoy a range of valuable benefits, including:

Free admission to Wild Adventures and discounted admission to attractions and resorts across the U.S. for employees and their dependents.

Flexible scheduling to fit around school, family, or other responsibilities.

Food, merchandise, and ticket discounts for themselves and their loved ones.

Free tuition through the Grow U program, which offers 100% paid college degree options beginning on the first day of employment.

Recognition programs and bonus opportunities for employees who go above and beyond.

401(k) Retirement plans, profit sharing and more.

To prepare for summer, which draws visitors from throughout the Southeast, Wild Adventures is hiring for positions in Attractions, Aquatics (including lifeguards and slide operators), Zoo Operations, Food & Beverage, Maintenance, Merchandise, Photography, Admissions, and Security.

Applicants will have the chance to meet team leaders, explore job options, and interview on-site during two spring hiring events:

Monday, April 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Both events will be held at Wild Adventures Theme Park. Applicants must be at least 16 years old, with some roles requiring a minimum age of 18 depending on duties.

“We’re looking for people who enjoy working with others, bring a positive attitude, and want to be part of something special,” Pinkerton said. “If you love helping people and want to be part of a team that creates joy every day, Wild Adventures is the place for you.”

To apply or learn more, visit WildAdventures.com/Jobs.