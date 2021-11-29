//Final Viking Football Coach’s Show tonight

Share with friends











After a disappointing loss to Collins Hill, this past Friday, the Viking football season has come to an end. Please join the Viking Touchdown Club for the final Coach’s Show tonight. Per a post from their Facebook page:

“Final Viking Football Coaches Show of the Year

As a reminder to all fans the Viking Coaches Show will be held tonight beginning at 7:15 pm at the Smokin’ Pig Restaurant on North Valdosta Road. Coach DuBose will discuss the past season as well as banquet plans. This will be the final show of the year. All touchdown club members and fans are invited and encouraged to attend.

Thank you for your support and GO Vikings.”