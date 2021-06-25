//Governor Kemp issues fiery response to the DOJ

Share with friends











Soon after the news broke that the US Department of Justice decided to file a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over recently passed voting laws, Governor Brian Kemp issued a strongly-worded response to basically say, “Bring it.”

From the Office of Brian P. Kemp:

Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit in opposition to Georgia’s Election Integrity Act, S.B. 202.

“This lawsuit is born out of the lies and misinformation the Biden administration has pushed against Georgia’s Election Integrity Act from the start,” said Governor Kemp. “Joe Biden, Stacey Abrams, and their allies tried to force an unconstitutional elections power grab through Congress – and failed. Now, they are weaponizing the U.S. Department of Justice to carry out their far-left agenda that undermines election integrity and empowers federal government overreach in our democracy. As Secretary of State, I fought the Obama Justice Department twice to protect the security of our elections – and won. I look forward to going three for three to ensure it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat in Georgia.”