Release:

CSX Railroad plans to close the crossing on State Route (SR) 11 South/Grant Street in Fitzgerald next week for maintenance.



The crossing is scheduled to close at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, and reopen by noon Saturday, Sept. 25. Through traffic will detour using Joshlyn and Rhine roads. Signs will be posted. The dates are subject to change. If that occurs updates will be posted at www.facebook.com/GDOTSW and twitter.com/GDOTSW.