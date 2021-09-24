//Great Pumpkin LumiNights debuts at Wild Adventures

Share with friends











Hundreds of glowing jack-o-lanterns will transform Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. as Great Pumpkin LumiNights opens this Friday. The all-new event is joined by the return of The Pumpkin Spice Festival and the introduction of a new Season Pass Program with three affordable options and new monthly payment plans.

Great Pumpkin LumiNights features towering tigers, gigantic giraffes, super-colossal spiders and more–all made of pumpkins. The glowing displays, along with hundreds of pumpkins throughout the park, have transformed Wild Adventures to create a fun and immersive event for families to explore.

Caption: Super-colossal spider at Wild Adventures’ Great Pumpkin LumiNights .

Caption: Bats made out of pumpkins at Wild Adventures’ Great Pumpkin LumiNights.

“Around every corner is a new pumpkin surprise that will delight our guests and attract visitors from throughout the region,” said Patrick Pearson, director of sales and marketing. “Great Pumpkin LumiNights represents one of the largest investments we’ve ever made in a holiday event, and we made that investment because we believe Wild Adventures is the best place for families to make unforgettable memories this Fall.”

Caption: Gator made out of pumpkins at Wild Adventures’ Great Pumpkin LumiNights.

Caption: Tiger made out of pumpkins at Wild Adventures’ Great Pumpkin LumiNights.

In addition to the larger-than-life pumpkin sculptures, Great Pumpkin LumiNights features Trick-or-Treating for kids, Mr. Bones’ Glow Maze, Master Illusionist Jackson Rayne, Jason the Juggler, The Glow Bros percussion troupe, the Light Up the Night Glow Parade, live music every weekend and more interactive shows and activities.

On Oct. 9 and 10, professional pumpkin carver Jim Morey of Huntington Beach, Calif. will be demonstrating his skills for guests by carving portraits of two Wild Adventures fans.

Guests can also enjoy the tasty treats of the Second Annual Pumpkin Spice Festival.

Caption: Pumpkin Pie Colossal Shake at the Pumpkin Spice Festival at Wild Adventures.

“The Pumpkin Spice Festival at Wild Adventures is the only large-scale celebration of Pumpkin Spice in the country, and we’ve expanded it this year to include even more of everyone’s favorite Fall flavor,” said Pearson.

The Pumpkin Spice Festival menu features more than 20 spiced-up treats, including Pumpkin Spice Funnel Cake Fries, Pumpkin Spice Churros and Soft Pretzels with Pumpkin Fluff, Pumpkin Spice Maple Pulled Pork Sliders and Chicken Wings, Pumpkin Spice Frozen Cheesecake, The Mighty Pumpkin Colossal Milkshake and more.

Caption: Pumpkin Spice Funnel Cake Fries at the Pumpkin Spice Festival at Wild Adventures.

Caption: Pumpkin Spice Maple Pulled Pork Sliders at the Pumpkin Spice Festival at Wild Adventures.

“During Great Pumpkin LumiNights, guests can enjoy thrilling rides and tasty treats throughout the day and an incredible glowing experience at night,” said Pearson. “The best way to visit is with a Season Pass, and we’ve completely overhauled our Season Pass program to provide additional benefits and value.”

Beginning this week, three new Wild Adventures Season Passes will be available for the lowest price of the year: Gold, Silver and Bronze. While each pass includes unlimited park admission through January 1, 2023, the Gold and Silver Passes include additional benefits. The Silver Season Pass includes free parking, and the Gold Season Pass includes free unlimited soda. Prices for each pass will increase after Oct. 31.

“We’ve also introduced a new monthly payment program powered by Uplift,” said Pearson. “Monthly payments make it even easier for families to make memories at Wild Adventures.”

A full list of Season Pass benefits and more information about monthly payments can be found at WildAdventures.com/SeasonPass.

Registration for the Pre-K Free Kid’s Season Pass has also reopened. Children who were born in 2017 through 2019 are eligible to receive a complimentary Season Pass to Wild Adventures. The program requires online registration at WildAdventures.com/PreK followed by activation at Wild Adventures with a copy of a valid birth certificate or passport.

For more information about Great Pumpkin LumiNights, The Pumpkin Spice Festival, Wild Adventures Season Pass Program or the Pre-K Free Kid’s Season Pass, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.