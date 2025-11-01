//ATL ranks #1 city for young professionals beating out NYC, LA

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study has recently crowned Atlanta the top city for young professionals in the nation beating out NYC and LA.

Atlanta just ranked #1 in the nation for young professionals, proving that the Peach State’s capital is America’s new launchpad for career starters. But how far ahead is Atlanta pulling from heavyweights like New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas? According to Aurora University’s study of the 50 most populous U.S. cities, Atlanta ranks #1 overall for entry-level prospects, boasting higher pay than Dallas, stronger affordability than New York, and more total opportunities than Los Angeles.

Key Findings: