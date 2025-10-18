//Georgia ranks in top 20 nationally for student living costs

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study recently ranked Georgia in the top 20 nationally for the cost of living for students in the United States.

A new analysis by Studocu examines the living costs for students across the U.S., with findings relevant for those studying in Georgia.

Using public data (IPEDS, U.S. Census, and state utility averages), the study shows how housing, utilities, and study costs can outweigh tuition depending on where you study.

Key findings for Georgia

Georgia ranks 21st out of 50 states for on-campus affordability , with students paying below the national average of $4,576/month for housing.

, with students paying below the national average of for housing. Degree costs in Georgia vary widely. At private colleges such as Agnes Scott College (Decatur, GA) , tuition averages over $45,000/year , while at public institutions such as Georgia College & State University (Milledgeville, GA) , in-state tuition is closer to $10,000/year .

At private colleges such as , tuition averages over , while at public institutions such as , in-state tuition is closer to . On-campus housing averages $4,284/month , ranging from $2,664/month at Shorter University (Rome, GA) to $7,149/month at Piedmont University (Demorest, GA) .

, ranging from to . Off-campus one-bedroom plus utilities averages $1,275/month , with city rents spanning from $382/month in Toccoa Falls to $1,626/month in Kennesaw .

, with city rents spanning from to . Students in Georgia spend $1,412/year on books, compared to the national average of $1,224/year.

You can read more about the study here: https://www.studocu.com/blog/en/cost-of-college-us-beyond-tuition-fees