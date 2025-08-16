//Georgia ranks in top 5 biggest ChatGPT hotspot in America

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study recently found that Georgia has ranked the third biggest ChatGPT hotspot in America.

Release:

A new study from Lightyear analyzed Google Trends data for AI-related searches in all 50 states, and Georgia came in as one of the top hotspots for ChatGPT interest nationwide.

The study used Google Trends to measure state-level search interest across three AI topics: ChatGPT, AI’s environmental impact, and learning about AI.

Each state was scored 0-100, with 0 indicating low interest and 100 the highest.

Georgia scored a 95 out of 100 in ChatGPT search activity, the third-highest in America behind only Washington D.C. and California.

You can explore the full study here: https://lightyear.ai/blogs/chatgpt-nation-the-states-leading-and-ignoring-the-ai-boom