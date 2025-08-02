//Georgia ranks in top 40 states for disposable income

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study ranked Georgia in the top 40 states for disposable income residents have after covering living expenses.

A new study ranked all 50 states by how much disposable income residents have after covering living expenses, and Georgia came in at #38.

Researchers at CashNetUSA found that the average worker in Georgia has $11,459 in disposable income each year after paying for necessities like housing, food, and transportation. That puts Georgia slightly below average in terms of disposable income.

Here’s how it breaks down in Georgia:

Average Annual Salary: $61,250

$61,250 Average Annual Cost of Living: $49,791

$49,791 Disposable Income: $11,459

You can see the full study here:https://www.cashnetusa.com/blog/budget-calculator/