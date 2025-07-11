//Multiple Georgia cities ranked in itchiest cities in America

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new report finds that multiple Georgia cities recently ranked in the 2025’s Itchiest Cities in America.

Summer’s here, but for Georgians, it’s bringing more rashes than relaxation—thanks to brutal allergies and relentless outdoor pests. Nearly 1 in 5are staying indoors this summer to avoid bugs. So which cities in the Peach State are theitchiest when it comes to seasonal allergies, bug invasions, poison ivy, and other outdoor irritants?

To find out, Ivarest ranked 100 U.S. cities by their “itch factor” using allergy severity, pest control access, poison ivy prevalence, and Google search interest for bug spray and rash relief. Ivarest also surveyed 1,000 Americans to learn how outdoor irritants are disrupting their summer plans.

Some Key Findings:

Atlanta is the itchiest city in the south.

Atlanta ranks #3 in bug spray searches nationwide, signaling high insect activity in the area.

Atlanta has the 9th highest interest in poison ivy treatment nationally.

Augusta is ranked the 67th itchiest city in America.

60% say outdoor irritants have ruined activities like gardening, BBQs, and pet time.

say outdoor irritants have ruined activities like gardening, BBQs, and pet time. 1 in 5 avoid their yards due to bugs; 1 in 20 have even considered moving because of chronic outdoor discomfort.

View the full study & rankings here: https://ivarest.com/itchiest-us-cities/

With seasonal allergies, poison ivy, and pest problems peaking, this ranking offers helpful insight for Georgians locals navigating summer irritants, as well as those planning to travel and hoping to avoid the itchiest destinations.