//Georgia ranks in top 5 Worst State for Health Care in 2025

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study by WalletHub finds that Georgia ranks in the top 5 Worst State for Health Care in 2025.
Release:
With the average American spending nearly $14,600 per year on personal health care, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2025’s Best & Worst States for Health Care, as well as expert commentary.
In order to determine where Americans receive the highest-quality services at the best prices, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 44 key measures of health care cost, accessibility and outcome. The data set ranges from the average monthly insurance premium to physicians per capita to the share of insured population.
Health Care in Georgia (1=Best; 25=Avg.):
- Overall Rank: 48th
- 22nd – Avg. Monthly Insurance Premium
- 42nd – Hospital Beds per Capita
- 38th – Physicians per Capita
- 35th – Dentists per Capita
- 49th – % of Insured Adults
- 42nd – % of Insured Children
- 36th – % of At-Risk Adults with No Routine Doctor Visit in Past Two Years
- 44th – % of Adults with No Dental Visit in Past Year
- 16th – % of Medical Residents Retained
For the full report, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-best-health-care/23457