//Top 3 AI careers expected to boom in Georgia

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new survey reveals the three AI careers expected to boom locally according to Georgia managers.

Release:

Survey of 3,003 decision makers.

AI-Powered Supply Chain Strategist predicted to be GA’s top AI career .

Infographic showing the top micro-retirement locations across the country.

While much of the public conversation around AI fixates on job loss, a quieter – and more optimistic – shift is underway. Across the country, new career paths are emerging not in opposition to AI, but in tandem with it. These aren’t science fiction roles of the distant future; they’re already being hired for today, often far from Silicon Valley.

A survey of 3,003 decision makers by Snowfire, an adaptive decision intelligence AI platform for decision makers and executive leaders, pinpointed the specific AI-forward careers expected to boom locally in Georgia.

The top 3 are:

1. AI-Powered Supply Chain Strategist

Atlanta is a logistics powerhouse – home to UPS, Delta Air Lines, and a sprawling intermodal network that keeps goods moving across the Southeast. Now, AI is reshaping how supply chains are managed. Strategists in this role use machine learning to forecast demand spikes, reroute deliveries, and minimize delays caused by weather, labor shortages, or equipment failures. It’s the modern-day air traffic control for freight – but powered by predictive models and real-time data.

2. Intelligent Film & Post-Production Technologist

Georgia’s film industry has exploded in recent years, with Atlanta often called the “Hollywood of the South.” Studios and post-houses similar to Tyler Perry Studios and Trilith Studios (Formerly Pinewood Atlanta Studios) are starting to use AI for everything from facial tracking in visual effects to automated script breakdowns and scene tagging. Tech specialists in this field blend creativity with computation – helping directors and editors move faster without compromising artistic vision.

3. Agri-Tech Drone Analyst

In rural Georgia, farming is getting an AI upgrade. At agribusiness research centers akin to the University of Georgia’s Institute for Integrative Precision Agriculture (IIPA), drone analysts are using machine learning to assess crop health, map soil variability, and detect pest problems early – all from the sky. With AI and aerial data working hand-in-hand, this role puts professionals at the heart of high-tech food production and smarter land management.

AI in the Broader Workplace

The study also explored how businesses are adapting internally. Nearly one in three organizations (29%) now report having a Chief AI Officer – a role that didn’t exist a few years ago. And AI is leaving a measurable financial mark:

26% of managers say AI has improved productivity

25% point to enhanced customer satisfaction

23% cite cost reductions

13% note revenue growth

12% see gains in risk or compliance management

Despite these benefits, challenges remain. When asked about barriers to transformation, 25% of leaders cited a shortage of skilled talent, and an equal number pointed to cultural resistance within their organizations. Budget limitations (21%), poor strategic alignment (15%), and unclear ROI (14%) also held companies back.

Tech budgets are gradually shifting: on average, 15% of annual spend is now earmarked for AI-related infrastructure. But many leaders still worry about knowledge gaps at the top. Just 15% of C-suite teams are described as having a “deep understanding and regular use” of AI, while 22% fall into the “very low” category.

Looking ahead, executives believe AI will most significantly reshape the roles of CEOs (29%) and CFOs (27%), with CTOs, CMOs, and CHROs close behind.

Interactive map showing the top 3 AI jobs in each state (click on ’embed’ to host on your site)

“AI isn’t wiping out work – it’s reshaping it. What we’re seeing is a nationwide pivot toward roles that pair human creativity and with machine intelligence. The smartest organizations are already hiring for this future, not waiting to catch up,” says Greg Genung, CEO & Founder of Snowfire.