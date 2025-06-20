//Study finds 38% of Georgia says alcohol is leading cause of firework injuries

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study finds that 38% of Georgia says alcohol is the leading cause of firework-related injuries.

Over 9,000 fireworks-related injuries occur in the U.S. every year, yet according to a new 2025 Independence Day safety report, 3 in 4 Georgians (76%) still plan to buy fireworks to celebrate next month.

That’s from the latest 4th of July Safety Report by Insurance Canopy that I recently shared with you. The study surveyed 1,000 Americans about their celebration habits and top safety concerns ahead of the holiday.

More Key Findings:

38% say alcohol is the leading cause of firework -related injuries .

You can find the full report here.