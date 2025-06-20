//Study finds 38% of Georgia says alcohol is leading cause of firework injuries

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study finds that 38% of Georgia says alcohol is the leading cause of firework-related injuries.
Over 9,000 fireworks-related injuries occur in the U.S. every year, yet according to a new 2025 Independence Day safety report, 3 in 4 Georgians (76%) still plan to buy fireworks to celebrate next month.
That’s from the latest 4th of July Safety Report by Insurance Canopy that I recently shared with you. The study surveyed 1,000 Americans about their celebration habits and top safety concerns ahead of the holiday.
More Key Findings:
- 38% say alcohol is the leading cause of firework-related injuries.
- 91% will light fireworks without a fire extinguisher nearby.
- 96% don’t wear protective eyewear while setting off fireworks.
- Millennials (12%) are 3x more likely than boomers (4%) to take fireworks risks.
- 73% of Georgians don’t trust their neighbors to celebrate responsibly.
