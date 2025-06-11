//Average Georgian willing to let AI manage over $22K

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – The average Georgian is willing to entrust over $22,000 to AI when it comes to investing money.

Survey of 3,000 adults asking the max amount they would feel comfortable letting AI manage.

25% said they’d trust AI more than their current financial advisor.

AI might be able to write a convincing email, generate a playlist, or even plan your weekly meals – but would you trust it with your money?

That’s the question leading loan provider Advance America set out to explore in a new national survey, asking over 3,000 adults:

What’s the maximum amount of money you’d feel comfortable letting AI manage for you?

The responses reveal something striking: Georgians aren’t just dipping their toes in the AI waters – many are diving in headfirst. The average Georgian said they’d be willing to entrust $22,876 to AI when it comes to investing, signaling a surprising level of openness toward algorithm-driven financial tools. This compares to a national average of $20,441. For some, it’s the beginning of a retirement plan.

Californians topped the list, averaging $46,788.74 in AI-managed money, while Wyoming residents were the most cautious, drawing the line at just $3,571.86.

The gap may reflect broader cultural and economic differences. California, home to Silicon Valley, is steeped in tech optimism and innovation, with residents more likely to embrace emerging tools. Wyoming, by contrast, leans more rural and conservative, where self-reliance and skepticism toward automation may make people less eager to hand over financial decisions to a machine.

When asked about the types of financial decisions they’d be willing to hand over to artificial intelligence, responses varied widely depending on the level of risk. 31% said they’d trust AI to choose stocks, while 22% were comfortable letting it buy cryptocurrency. A slightly more conservative 15% were okay with AI rebalancing their 401(k).

And AI’s appeal doesn’t stop at investing. Another 31% said they’d trust AI to file their taxes, a task traditionally handled by certified professionals or clunky online forms.

In a surprising twist, one in four people (25%) said they’d trust AI more than their current financial advisor – a nod to the increasing sophistication of tools that claim to analyze markets in real time and strip emotion from decision-making.

Even more eye-opening: 27% said they’d prefer an AI over their own partner when it comes to managing joint finances. That’s not just about money – it’s about trust, objectivity, and maybe a little less arguing over the credit card bill.

Still, the appetite for full autonomy is limited. Only 17% said they’d let AI make a large financial decision – like a major investment – without telling them first. There’s a strong desire to remain in the driver’s seat, even if AI’s doing the navigation.

When it comes to long-term planning, opinions remain split. Just over a quarter (28%) said they’d be willing to let AI plan their retirement, while 26% said they’d feel comfortable taking out a loan or mortgage based solely on AI’s recommendation. That still leaves the majority unconvinced that a machine, no matter how smart, can weigh life context, emotions, and values the same way a human can.

While AI is becoming an increasingly powerful tool in personal finance, Advance America urges consumers not to confuse convenience with expertise.

“AI can be a valuable starting point when researching your financial options – especially for budgeting, comparison shopping, or exploring different investment strategies,” says Laura McCutcheon, VP of Marketing at Advance America. “But ultimately, major decisions about your money should factor in your unique circumstances, goals, and risks. Those are things AI still can’t fully understand. Think of it as a co-pilot, not the captain.”

Advance America recommends using AI tools to supplement – not replace – professional financial advice. Whether it’s a major purchase, an investment plan, or a retirement strategy, combining human insight with digital assistance is still the smartest move.