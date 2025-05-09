//Survey reveals 3 best Georgia getaways for stressed-out moms

Share with friends

A new Mother's Day survey reveals the 3 best places in Georgia to getaway for stressed-out moms.

Mother’s day survey reveals the 3 best Georgia getaways for stressed-out moms.

Blue Ridge was the top pick, followed by Jekyll Island + Providence Canyon State Park .

Brunch is nice. So are flowers. But according to thousands of moms, what they’d really love this Mother’s Day is a break – a proper “momcation.”

Present.com surveyed 3,025 mothers to find out where they dream of escaping for some well-deserved R&R. The results revealed a strong preference for peaceful small towns, charming spots, and nature-filled retreats – places where mom can truly unwind, explore, and breathe.

Here are the top 3 Georgia destinations, according to moms:

#1 Blue Ridge

Nestled in the North Georgia mountains, Blue Ridge is an ideal destination for moms who love fresh air and beautiful scenery. The town’s scenic railway, peaceful walking trails, and quiet lakes make it a perfect retreat. Whether relaxing by a mountain stream, enjoying a gentle hike, or simply taking in the stunning views, Blue Ridge offers a restful and refreshing getaway.

#2 Jekyll Island

For moms who love the beach but prefer a quieter setting, Jekyll Island is a perfect Mother’s Day escape. With its driftwood-strewn beaches, historic charm, and miles of bike paths, it’s an ideal place to slow down and soak in nature. Whether exploring the salt marshes, watching dolphins from the shore, or walking along Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island offers a peaceful and memorable coastal retreat.

#3 Providence Canyon State Park

For a unique and scenic getaway, Providence Canyon State Park offers stunning red rock formations and quiet hiking trails. Moms can take in the breathtaking views, enjoy a peaceful picnic, or explore the vibrant landscapes of Georgia’s hidden natural wonder. The park’s beauty and tranquility make it a perfect place to recharge and enjoy a special Mother’s Day in nature.

But where moms want to go is only part of the story. The survey also pulled back the curtain on what modern motherhood really looks like – and why that elusive “day off” feels like gold.

When asked how they’d spend a full day to themselves, moms said:

Watching TV or bingeing a show: 19%

Sleeping in and relaxing at home: 16%

Spending time in nature (hiking, beach, park): 15%

Enjoying a hobby (reading, crafting, cooking): 13%

Shopping or treating themselves: 13%

Spa time or massage: 12%

Catching up with friends/family: 8%

Traveling or a day trip: 4%

So what’s holding moms back from taking more time for themselves? The biggest barrier by far was lack of time (27%), followed by guilt (19%) and financial constraints (18%). For many, it’s a constant juggling act that leaves little room for rest – and even less for recharging.

In fact, moms say they currently get just 5 hours and 55 minutes of alone time in a typical week – not even an hour a day. Ideally, they’d like closer to 8 hours and 27 minutes to feel fully recharged.

Even small gestures can make a big difference. When asked what gift or service would help lighten the mental load, here’s what topped the list:

House cleaning: 26%

A full day off with no obligations: 20%

Meal delivery or home-cooked meals: 14%

A monthly massage or spa treatment: 12%

Grocery delivery, childcare help, therapy, and laundry service rounded out the rest.

And the emotional toll is undeniable. Nearly half of moms – 42% – admit they feel guilty taking time for themselves, even when they know it’s necessary. One in ten haven’t had a single uninterrupted break from family responsibilities in the past year. For most, the reality is grabbing just a few scattered hours here and there – hardly the kind of reset that truly restores energy or peace of mind.

When moms do get time, they recharge in different ways:

Sleeping or napping: 16%

Getting outside: 15%

Watching movies/TV or doing nothing at all: 14% each

Socializing, pampering, exercising, and reading all came in close behind.

Infographic showing moms’ top choices in each state for a momcation on Mother’s Day

“Mother’s Day is about more than gifts – it’s about giving moms a real moment to recharge,” says Sanjit Sandhu of Present.com. “Whether that means a peaceful beach, a cozy mountain town, or just somewhere without a to-do list, our survey shows that moms are craving experiences that let them slow down and feel appreciated.”