//Savannah, Hilton Head Airports named among U.S. dating hotspots

IN OTHER NEWS – A new poll discovered that the Savannah and Hilton Head International Airports are named among America’s dating hotspots.

Survey asks singles the airports they are most likely places to meet a potential partner .

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International also included in the rankings.

Infographic showing the most romantic airports in America.

Next time you’re bored and waiting for a flight, why don’t you turn your boarding pass into a bit of boarding… passion? It might sound like the plot of a rom-com, but finding love at the airport is an increasing phenomenon on TikTok. Let’s face it, you’ve always got an hour or two to kill, and — particularly if you’re travelling solo — people-watching is part of the fun of travel. So it makes sense that if someone attractive catches your eye, you might want to try and strike up an acquaintance.

After all, they’ll be doing the same as you: sipping on an overpriced coffee, scrolling through their phone… so why not strike up a conversation? Rather than Newark or LAX, your next destination could be romance! But which US airports are the best for making a connection, and which could leave your love life, well, grounded?

DatingAdvice decided to carry out a survey of 3,000 single travelers to rank the best and worst airports for sparking a potential love story, finding America’s most romantic runways as well as its least flirt-friendly terminals.

The top 5 most romantic airports in the country are:

#1 Palm Beach International, West Palm Beach

#2 Orlando International, Orlando

#3 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, Fort Lauderdale

#4 Tampa International, Tampa

#5 O’Hare International, Chicago

The survey revealed that two airports in Georgia are among the most likely places to meet a potential partner:

#6 Savannah/Hilton Head International, Savannah

The terminal’s design reflects the historic elegance of Savannah, with rocking chairs strategically placed for maximum people-watching potential. Local praline shops offer the sweetest excuse to strike up a conversation, while the mix of golf enthusiasts heading to Hilton Head and history buffs exploring Savannah creates an interesting dating pool.

#8 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, Atlanta

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International may be one of the world’s busiest airports, but it’s also a hub for chance encounters. Sparks might fly while sharing a love for sweet tea or debating the best spots for Southern comfort food. Love here moves as quickly as the planes.

DatingAdvice also asked some further questions about airport crushes, and found that if there were a dating app which only matched people at airports, nearly a third of singles (29%) would use it. A similar number (31%) have already flirted with a stranger at the airport. And 20% said they would change their travel plans for an airport crush…

When asked what makes someone more attractive at an airport, 40% said it was the ‘effortless traveler’ look — someone well or comfortably dressed, and who oozes confidence. 38% were attracted to the mystery — where is their crush going? Who are they meeting? 14% said it was the shared struggle of air travel: such as delays, overpriced food, long lines… after all, misery does love company. And 9% enjoyed the rom-com vibes of almost missing your flight together.

According to the survey, the best airport scenario for meeting someone special is, unsurprisingly, being seated next to them on the plane; 47% acknowledge that there is nowhere to run and hide in that case, and you’re almost forced to talk to each other. 30% said that getting delayed together meant you could bond over the utter pain of that situation, while 12% would be happy to be seated next to them at the boarding gate, making it easy to talk. A further 11% wouldn’t mind being stuck in a long security line behind them, as that would also make it easy to strike up a conversation.

As for how far people would go for an airport crush, a straight-talking 59% would simply strike up a conversation at a coffee shop or bar. A sneakier 24% would walk past their gate a few times to make eye contact. 17% would switch their seat to be closer to them.

However, the romance could be ruined in an instant: the main travel ‘icks’ that would instantly ruin an airport crush, according to the survey, include yelling at airline staff over a delay — over half (56%) felt this was unacceptable, showing their potential paramour was actually rude and thoughtless. And despite this being a TikTok trend, 19% would be put off if the object of their affection was blasting TikTok videos at full volume in the terminal. 13% would hate it if their crush took their shoes off way too soon, while 12% despised those who were too eager to board when it’s not their group’s turn.

If they were lucky enough to be seated next to their airport crush, over a third (35%) would definitely get chatting to them immediately, but a shyer 31% would wait for them to make the first move. A quarter would pretend they didn’t notice them — but secretly hope they talked to them anyway — while an even shyer 9% would fake sleep and just enjoy the fantasy.

Finally, the best way people would ‘break the ice’ include asking for a charger; a universal conversation starter if there ever was one, over a quarter of us (27%) would try this move. 25% would ‘accidentally’ make a funny comment about the chaos of boarding, while 16% would just pay a compliment and hope it led somewhere. Nearly a third, (32%), however, would avoid the opportunity and just admire them from afar, like a coward… well, if you don’t ask, you don’t get!

“Airports can be heady places for romance,” acknowledges Amber Brooks, senior editor at DatingAdvice. “There’s an endless stream of people coming and going, hopefully off on an adventure, and the potential for talking to someone new is high. So next time you spot someone you like the look of, just start by saying a simple hello — you never know what could happen.”