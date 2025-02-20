//ATL ranks second in Top 10 Coziest US Cities to visit this winter

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study ranks Atlanta as the second best city in the United States to visit for a cozy vibe this winter.

Release:

With Winter in full swing, it’s increasingly more tempting to opt for a slower lifestyle, hit up your favorite coffee shop or library, or indulge in a relaxing yoga class.

PlayStar gathered data from the largest cities in the United States in a bid to find the coziest location in the US for the colder months. By looking at the number of facilities such as libraries, coffee shops and art studios available in each city as well as which has the most snowfall on average.

Key Findings:

In a new study, Atlanta has ranked second in the coziest top 10 U.S. cities to visit this winter for many reasons.

Atlanta may only get 6cm of snow on average yearly, but it’s a well-deserved runner-up with 328 coffee shops and 428 bakeries for every 100,000 people. It’s not just great places to eat and drink that make the city so special during the winter; there’s also a thriving arts scene with 50 studios for every 100,000 locals. People in Atlanta are snack lovers, with the most coffee shops and bakeries per capita.

To view the full study of the top ten coziest cities in the US please visit: https://playstar.com/blog/lifestyle/the-coziest-us-cities-this-winter/