//GA ranks in top 20 states losing sleep over money stresses

IN OTHER NEWS – Georgia recently ranked in the top 20 states losing the most sleep due to financial stress in a new study.

Did you know that approximately 40%* of US adults admit that money concerns regularly disrupt their sleep?

New research by MattressNextDay has looked into the US states which are losing the most sleep due to their finances.

The study revealed the ranking of each US state based on their scores against factors such as household debt-to-income ratio, bankruptcy rate, unemployment rate, consumer spending per capita, insufficient sleep and poverty rate, amongst others.

According to the findings, Georgia residents are facing some of the highest levels of sleep loss caused by financial stress.

As optimistic as the start of a new year can be, for many Americans, it’s often accompanied by more than just fresh resolutions and excitement for the months ahead, it can also bring a significant level of financial stress.

Studies show that over 60% of U.S. adults feel anxious about their finances at least once a month1 and a further 40% of US adults admit that money concerns regularly disrupt their sleep1, with many saying these sleepless nights are becoming more frequent.

With this in mind, the sleep experts at MattressNextDay have analyzed 50 US states on a variety of factors, to see which states came out on top as the most likely to experience sleep troubles over debt.

The research takes into account a number of factors including, but not limited to, household debt-to-income ratio, reports of insufficient sleep, financial stress searches and consumer spending.

The top 20 states losing sleep over financial stress: Rank State Insufficient Sleep (%) Unemployment Rate (%) Consumer Spending per Capita ($) Poverty Rate (%) Total Score (Max 100) 1 Kentucky 39.6 4.2 47,272 15.6 57.8 2 California 35.2 4.8 64,835 11.7 57.66 3 Hawaii 45.9 3 58,115 9.3 55.02 4 Nevada 39.3 5.1 54,054 12.9 54.11 5 Louisiana 40.5 3.7 48,425 18.9 53.63 6 Florida 38.8 2.9 60,204 12.5 53.23 7 Arizona 36.1 3.9 53,921 12.4 52.87 8 Washington 32.8 4.1 60,528 8.5 52.29 9 Mississippi 38.6 3.2 42,131 17.3 51.83 10 Virginia 36.9 2.9 55,776 9.2 51.62 11 Delaware 37.3 4 57,672 9.6 50.19 12 Alabama 41.4 2.5 44,529 14.6 50.18 13 Colorado 30.6 3.2 63,781 8.2 49.47 14 New Jersey 37.9 4.4 63,814 8.4 48.7 15 Georgia 38.8 3.2 50,282 12.9 48.35 16 New York 38.8 4.2 63,775 12.1 47.3 17 Illinois 36.7 4.5 58,333 10 46.77 18 Tennessee 39.8 3.3 49,326 10.6 45.74 19 New Mexico 34.1 3.8 46,076 18.5 45.6 20 Connecticut 36.4 3.8 65,128 8.9 45.18

Kentucky ranks as the state most impacted by the ‘January debt hangover,’ with a score of 57.8 out of 100 in the analysis. Despite having a relatively low debt-to-income ratio of 1.15, one of the lowest on the list, Kentucky performs poorly across several other key metrics.

The state has the 8th highest percentage of adults (39.6%) getting less than 7 hours of sleep each night, while its unemployment rate stands at 4.2%, ranking 5th overall. Additionally, Kentucky has the 5th highest bankruptcy rate in the US, with 227.8 filings per 100,000 residents.

Compounding the issue, Kentucky also ranks 5th for poverty, with 15.6% of the population living below the poverty line. This economic strain is reflected in the state’s negative sentiment towards financial stress, which scored the maximum at 100%. These factors highlight the significant financial challenges faced by many Kentuckians.

Following in second place is California, with a score of 57.66. Home to over 38.9 million residents, it is unsurprising that California places so high on the index once all factors are considered.

Financial stress in California is evident, with 35.2% of residents sleeping less than 7 hours per night – a figure that equates to approximately 13.7 million people. The state also reports a high debt-to-income ratio of 1.66 and has the second-highest unemployment rate in the US at 4.8%.

Adding to the financial strain, California ranks 4th in consumer spending per capita at $64,835. These combined factors contribute to significant economic pressures for many Californians.

Rounding out the top three states losing sleep over their finances is Hawaii, with a total score of 55.02. The state holds the title of having the worst sleep levels in the US, with 45.9% of adults reporting less than the recommended amount of sleep each night.

Hawaii also ranks 1st for debt-to-income ratio at 2.20, indicating that individuals in the state could have more than double the debt compared to their household income. This financial burden has led to an increased interest in handling financial stress, with 14.6 related searches made per 100,000 people.

Additionally, 67% of Hawaiians express negative sentiment toward financial stress, reflecting the significant economic pressures faced by residents and their position in the index.

Sleep expert and CEO of Mattress Next Day, Martin Seeley shares his 5 sleep tips to help Americans sleep despite their financial stress.

Establish a Consistent Sleep Schedule

Maintaining a regular sleep routine by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day helps regulate your body’s internal clock. This consistency improves both the quality of sleep and how easily you fall asleep. Incorporate Daily Exercise

Regular physical activity helps expend energy, making it easier to sleep at night. Exercise also reduces stress and anxiety, two common sleep disruptors. Aim for 30 minutes of moderate activity most days but avoid intense workouts close to bedtime. Limit Napping

Long or late naps can disrupt your sleep cycle. If you need a nap, keep it short (20–30 minutes) and avoid napping in the late afternoon or evening to ensure better rest at night. Cut Back on Caffeine and Alcohol

Caffeine can stay in your system for hours, so avoid it after 2 p.m. Alcohol, though it may initially cause drowsiness, disrupts sleep quality. Opt for calming herbal teas or other non-alcoholic alternatives instead. Get Out of Bed if Restless

If you can’t fall asleep after 20 minutes, leave the bed and engage in a calming activity, such as reading or meditating. Avoid screens to prevent blue light from interfering with your sleep hormones. This helps your mind and body relax, making it easier to fall asleep.

To view where other US states ranked, you can view the full study here: https://www.mattressnextday.co.uk/snooze-news/post/how-financial-stress-keeps-americans-awake