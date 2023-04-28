//Georgia ranks 30 for cheapest state to live in

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia ranked 30 in a new study that recently examined the Cheapest States to Live in the United States.

According to the Cheapest States to Live in the U.S 2023 – the first study to examine the cost of living in all 50 states across 31 metrics distributed in 9 key cost and expenditure indicators – Florida ranks #37 on the list, being one of the least affordable states to live in the country this year.

Here is the state breakdown:

(Ranking in descending order, with #1 considered the best and #50 the worst)

#27 Living Expenses: $1,571 average monthly expense

This category reflects basic living expenses, such as rent, groceries, utilities, etc.

#39 Personal Expenses: $181 average monthly expense

This category reflects basic personal expenses, such as gym, manicure, haircut, etc.

#2 Income: $61,777 average annual income

This category reflects the median annual income in each state.

#22 Health Cost: $822 average monthly expense

This category reflects the basic healthcare expenses, such as health insurance, visits to the doctors, etc.

#49 Insurance Cost: $6,021 average cost per month

This category reflects the basic insurance expenses, such as life insurance, car insurance, etc.

#31 Loans & Credit Card Bill: $1,980 average cost per month

This category reflects the basic loans and credit card expenses, such as mortgage, car loan, etc.

#17 Telecommunications Cost: $354 average cost per month

This category reflects the basic telecommunications expenses, such as cellphone, cable and internet, etc.

For the complete Cost of Living 2023 rankings and further methodology, please visit: https://scholaroo.com/report/cheapest-states-to-live-in-the-us/.