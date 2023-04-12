//GA ranks in top 10 highest change in personal income

ATLANTA – Georgia ranks in the top 10 states with the highest change in personal income according to the Employment Ranking 2023.
According to the Employment Ranking 2023 —which examines employment conditions, determining the benefits and opportunities a worker would have in each state— people in Georgia have significantly increased their salary income in the last quarter of 2022, with the change of 6.7%.
TOP 10 STATES WITH THE HIGHEST CHANGE IN PERSONAL INCOME 2023
(ranked from best to worst)
- Colorado
- Maine
- New Mexico
- Idaho
- Florida
- Texas
- Utah
- Georgia
- Arizona
- Virginia
For the complete Employment Rankings 2023 and further methodology, please visit: https://scholaroo.com/report/jobs-by-state/.