//UFO Google searches in GA increase

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A recent study shows that Google searches for UFO have increased 112% in Georgia over the last 12 months.

Release:

UFO discussion continues to spread across the media, with over 553,000 mentions of UFOs online in the US over the last 30 days – a 101% increase from the 30 days prior (276,000 online mentions).

With continued conversation on all things aliens, the guys at BetGeorgia.com dove into Google search data to reveal which US states are actually most obsessed with extra-terrestrial life.

Over the last 12 months, Google searches for UFOs have increased 112% in Georgia.

In total, there have been around 288,120 searches.

Taking population figures into account, that means there were 27.1 searches per 1,000 of the population – placing the state #29!

Check out the data and full ranking here: https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/12737440/