//Atlanta ranks in top 5 Most Fun Cities in America

ATLANTA – Atlanta has recently ranked in the top 5 of a WalletHub report on 2022’s Most Fun Cities in America.

With the average American spending over $3,500 on entertainment each year, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Most Fun Cities in America.

To help Americans find the cities with the greatest number and variety of cheap, fun activities, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 65 key metrics, ranging from fitness clubs per capita to movie costs to average open hours of breweries.

Top 20 Most Fun Cities in America 1. Las Vegas, NV 11. Cincinnati, OH 2. Orlando, FL 12. Tampa, FL 3. Miami, FL 13. Fort Lauderdale, FL 4. Atlanta, GA 14. Portland, OR 5. New Orleans, LA 15. Denver, CO 6. San Francisco, CA 16. San Diego, CA 7. Austin, TX 17. Washington, DC 8. Honolulu, HI 18. Houston, TX 9. New York, NY 19. St. Louis, MO 10. Chicago, IL 20. Los Angeles, CA

Key Stats

Orlando, Florida, has the most restaurants (per square root of population), 7.2927, which is 17.8 times more than in Pearl City, Hawaii, the city with the fewest at 0.4094.



San Francisco has the highest share of the population with walkable park access, 99.76 percent, which is 3.1 times higher than in Indianapolis, the city with the lowest at 32.50 percent.



Las Vegas has the most playgrounds (per square root of population), 1.1285, which is 22.8 times more than in Hialeah, Florida, the city with the fewest at 0.0496.



San Francisco has the most dance clubs (per square root of population), 0.1422, which is 79 times more than in Henderson, Nevada, the city with the fewest at 0.0018.



Brownsville, Texas, has the lowest average beer price (per six-pack), $7.49, which is 1.6 times lower than in New York, the city with the highest at $12.33.



Port St. Lucie, Florida, has the lowest movie cost, $6.43, which is 2.7 times lower than in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, the cities with the highest at $17.40.

To view the full report and your city’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/most-fun-cities-in-the-us/23455