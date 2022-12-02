//Atlanta, Jacksonville rank as pet-friendly vacation cities

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new study from Family Destinations Guide ranked Atlanta and Jacksonville in the Top 20 cities with pet-friendly accommodations.

Pet-friendly vacations are booming. Each month in the US, there are 4,800 Google searches for “pet-friendly vacation” on average, with thousands of Americans looking to explore the world with their four-legged friends.

According to research by the APPA (American Pet Products Association), over 70% of households in the US own a pet in 2022, with dogs and cats being the most popular companions. The research also discovered that 1 in 2 pet owners (52%) would only stay at accommodation that allows furry friends.

With that being said, vacation experts at Family Destinations Guide have discovered which cities in the US have the most listings for pet-friendly accommodation. The team took 50 of the most populated cities in the US and used data from vacation rental site Vrbo to discover how many accommodation listings in each city allow pets.

The following 20 cities came out on top:

Location Number of Pet-Friendly Accommodation Listings Houston, Texas 478 Dallas, Texas 470 San Diego, California 467 Jacksonville, Florida 466 Orlando, Florida 464 San Antonio, Texas 463 Phoenix, Arizona 458 Los Angeles, California 440 Chicago, Illinois 440 New York, New York 439 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 428 Las Vegas, Nevada 424 Denver, Colorado 419 Austin, Texas 416 Seattle, Washington 390 Atlanta, Georgia 340 San Francisco, California 336 Washington DC 298 San Jose, California 250 Boston, Massachusetts 143

Houston, Texas, takes first place as the most pet-friendly destination in the US, with 478 listings for pet-friendly accommodation. Three other Texan cities also make the top 20. Dallas has 470 pet-friendly listings, San Antonio has 463, and Austin has 416. With over 89 state parks, there’s plenty for holidaymakers and their pets to explore.

San Diego, California, came in third place, with 467 pet-friendly accommodation listings. Other Californian cities, including Los Angeles with 440 and San Francisco with 336, also made the list. There are plenty of dog-friendly beaches to explore along the Golden State, including Rosie’s Dog Beach in Long Beach, Arroyo Burro Beach in Santa Barbara, and Fort Funston in San Francisco.

Two cities in Florida take fourth and fifth place, with Jacksonville having 466 pet-friendly accommodation listings and Orlando having 464. The Sunshine State also boasts some of the country’s best canine playgrounds, including Dog Wood Park in Jacksonville and Lake Winter Park in downtown Orlando.

Some other cities that scored highly include Phoenix, Arizona, with 458 pet-friendly listings, Chicago, Illinois, with 440 and New York City, with 439.

A spokesperson from Family Destinations Guide said: “Pet-friendly vacations are booming. Taking your pet with you on holiday gives you the peace of mind of knowing they are safe and happy. You can enjoy having them by your side to make unforgettable memories together.

“Traveling with your pet also allows you to experience new destinations you may never have thought to visit. For instance, pet-friendly café, restaurants, and attractions could lead to amazing discoveries you might never have found if it weren’t for your pet. You can also enjoy a more outdoorsy holiday exploring mountains, parks, and beaches.”

